Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound rises as rebellion against Brexit treaty breach grows

Sterling rose after better-than-expected jobs data on Tuesday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced opposition within his party to proposed legislation that would breach the Brexit treaty.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:45 IST
Pound rises as rebellion against Brexit treaty breach grows

Sterling rose after better-than-expected jobs data on Tuesday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced opposition within his party to proposed legislation that would breach the Brexit treaty. But the bounce was likely to be temporary, analysts said, as Johnson faces a growing rebellion from his own party and more attempted revisions as the bill progresses.

"There is some optimism that opposition is growing to this bill and that the rebellion could increase in size," Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London, said. The pound, which has fallen sharply in recent weeks as investors fretted that Johnson's plan sharply increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit, was 0.5% higher at $1.2908, moving away from two-week lows.

Against the euro, sterling also gained, with the single currency down 0.1%, at 92.15 pence per euro, buoyed by slightly better-than-expected British employment data. While the country's unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in the three months to July, from 3.9%, the number of people in employment fell by a much smaller-than-expected 12,000.

Job vacancies rose to 434,000 between June and August, about 30% higher than in the April-to-June period but almost half pre-pandemic levels.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of Bindas Bol program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prima facie appears tovilify the Muslim community. At this stage, prima facie it do...

South Dakota's top attorney says found body day after crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement late Monday that he realised he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. ...

Former UK Conservative lawmaker jailed for sex crimes

A former lawmaker from Britains governing Conservative Party was sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women. Charlie Elphicke, 49, whose wife Natalie succeeded him last year as the Member of Par...

SC stays telecast of remaining 'UPSC Jihad' episodes on Sudarshan TV

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme Bindas Bol, which claimed to expose the Jihad in Union Public Service Commission UPSC, on Sudarshan TV till further orders. A two-judge bench of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020