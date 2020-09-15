Left Menu
Chennai Port extends carrying time to seven days for DP world, PSA Singapore

The decision was taken after the port authorities reviewed the issues related to the movement of export containers along with terminal operators on Monday, Chennai Port Trust said in a statement. "...It was observed that the container movement to the port was not uniform on all days as huge rush of the export trailers was observed on certain days, while on some days the movement was in trickles only.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:35 IST
Chennai Port extends carrying time to seven days for DP world, PSA Singapore
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chennai Port on Tuesday said it has decided to allow seven days carrying time instead of the present five days for the two terminal operators -- DP World and PSA Singapore -- on a trial basis for one month. The decision was taken after the port authorities reviewed the issues related to the movement of export containers along with terminal operators on Monday, Chennai Port Trust said in a statement.

"...It was observed that the container movement to the port was not uniform on all days as huge rush of the export trailers was observed on certain days, while on some days the movement was in trickles only. "In order to address this issue, it has been decided to allow seven days carrying time instead of the present five days by the two terminal operators on a trial basis from September 16 to October 15, 2020," Chennai Port Trust said.

It also said the extension in carrying time is expected to facilitate more time for exporters who can move the trailers in advance to avoid the peak hours rush. The Port Chairman has also requested the other stakeholders such as vessel operators, customs brokers and exporters to work round the clock in line with the functioning of other stakeholders, including the port and terminal operators to avoid congestion during the peak hours, the statement said.

