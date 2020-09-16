Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Technologies shares jump over 6 pc

Shares of Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday gained over 6 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network. On the NSE, it rose 6.20 per cent to Rs 167 per share. On Tuesday, the company said it would build a modern optical fibre network for Bharti Airtel across 10 telecom circles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:32 IST
Sterlite Technologies shares jump over 6 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday gained over 6 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network. The scrip jumped 6 per cent to Rs 166.80 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose 6.20 per cent to Rs 167 per share.

On Tuesday, the company said it would build a modern optical fibre network for Bharti Airtel across 10 telecom circles. The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience through scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth, it had said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt prepares draft rules to protect electricity consumers' rights

The power ministry has prepared draft rules providing for rights of electricity consumers for the first time, an official statement said on Wednesday. Union Power Ministry in a historic pro-consumer move drafts Electricity Rights of Consume...

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last 6 months: Govt tells RS

The government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period. The Union Home Ministry also inf...

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 renewal is likely to take additional time

Ever since Its Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans started demanding for Season 2. The series starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji made a remarkable success in South Korea and other countries.Is Its Okay to Not ...

Rugby-Lock De Jager adds to South Africa's injury woes

South Africa have been dealt a second major injury blow in as many days after lock Lood de Jager was ruled out for up to six months with a reoccurrence of the shoulder injury that forced him out of last years Rugby World Cup final. De Jager...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020