Sterlite Technologies shares jump over 6 pc
Shares of Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday gained over 6 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network. On the NSE, it rose 6.20 per cent to Rs 167 per share. On Tuesday, the company said it would build a modern optical fibre network for Bharti Airtel across 10 telecom circles.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:32 IST
Shares of Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday gained over 6 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network. The scrip jumped 6 per cent to Rs 166.80 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose 6.20 per cent to Rs 167 per share.
On Tuesday, the company said it would build a modern optical fibre network for Bharti Airtel across 10 telecom circles. The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience through scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth, it had said.
