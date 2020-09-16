Left Menu
Vietnam to resume international flights

Vietnam will resume international commercial flights connecting the country to several Asian destinations starting Friday, after a months long shutdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Flights connecting the cities with Cambodia and Laos will resume next week.

PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Vietnam will resume international commercial flights connecting the country to several Asian destinations starting Friday, after a month's long shutdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The flights, however, are reserved for Vietnamese nationals, diplomats, experts, managers, skilled workers, investors, and their families. They are not yet available for tourists.

According to a report posted on the government website, flights connecting Vietnam's two largest cities — Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City — to destinations in South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan will operate every week. Flights connecting the cities with Cambodia and Laos will resume next week. To board a flight, passengers must hold a certificate showing they have tested negative for the coronavirus no more than five days before the departure date. Upon arrival, they will be tested and placed under quarantine, the report said.

Vietnam shut down international flights on April 1. National carrier Vietnam Airlines estimated last month that it would lose $650 million in 2020. Vietnam has reported 1,059 cases of the coronavirus. It managed to avoid any deaths until July, when the virus crept into the city of Da Nang, killing 35 people.

But no new cases have been reported for two weeks. Last week, Da Nang lifted a travel restriction after two months...

