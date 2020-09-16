Left Menu
Cyprus says ready for a dialogue with Turkey but not under threats

On Tuesday Turkey extended the operations of its Yavuz energy drill ship in disputed Mediterranean waters off Cyprus until Oct. 12, in a move that could stir tension between the island's Greek Cypriot government and Ankara.

Updated: 16-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:37 IST
Cyprus is ready to engage in dialogue with Turkey to resolve differences but not under threats, the Mediterranean island's President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday. "Yesterday unfortunately a Turkish NAVTEX to expand illegal drilling by the Yavuz vessel was extended when at the same time a series of initiatives are ongoing that seek an end to Ankara's unlawful actions and de-escalation," he said, after a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Nicosia.

Anastasiades said Turkey was continuing its provocations in the eastern Mediterranean. On Tuesday Turkey extended the operations of its Yavuz energy drill ship in disputed Mediterranean waters off Cyprus until Oct. 12, in a move that could stir tension between the island's Greek Cypriot government and Ankara.

