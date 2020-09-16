Marico forays into Ayurveda space through popular brand Saffola

FMCG firm Marico on Wednesday announced its foray into the traditional Ayurveda products through its popular brand Saffola. The company has introduced Saffola ImmuniVeda range in the healthy foods and immunity-boosting space, a segment which is witnessing a rapid growth led by the increased awareness and interest post-pandemic by the people, it said in a statement.

"Recognising the need for superior quality immunity-boosting products, Marico has forayed into the Ayurvedic segment under Saffola, a brand synonymous with healthy living," it said. The new range consists of Saffola Kadha Mix and Saffola Golden Turmeric Milk Mix, both made with the goodness of traditional recipes along with added ingredients, Marico added.

"This is one of the several new launches in the pipeline for the company in the coming months in either existing or new categories," it added. Marico COO – India Sales & CEO – New Business, Sanjay Mishra, said: "There has been a marked change in consumption habits with consumers looking for preventive solutions in healthy and immunity-boosting space." The new range of Saffola ImmuniVeda ayurvedic products – the Kadha Mix and the Golden Turmeric Milk Mix - are contemporary format innovations which make these traditional recipes more enjoyable to all family members while boosting immunity from within, Mishra said.

The new range is being made available across modern trade outlets and e-commerce platforms along with its own online Saffola stores. Marico has been innovating and intensifying its hold in the health and hygiene category. It has entered into the hand hygiene segment and recently introduced Saffola Honey.

"Going forward, Marico will continue to launch quality offerings in the health, hygiene as well as food segment in India and abroad," it said. Under its brand Saffola, Marico is having a portfolio of edible oils, oats, honey and the Saffola Fittify Gourmet range.