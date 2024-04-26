**Vietnam's Parliamentary Leader Resigns as Corruption Investigation Intensifies**
Vietnamese Parliament head Vuong Dinh Hue has resigned, amid an anti-corruption campaign.
PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:46 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnamese state media outlet VN Express reports that the head of Vietnam's Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned.
He is the latest member of senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vuong Dinh Hue
- VN Express
- Parliament
- Vietnamese
- Vietnam
Advertisement