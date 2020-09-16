Happiest Minds Technologies to list on exchanges on Thursday
The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share. The Bengaluru-based company's shares will list on BSE and NSE. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers for the offer.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:57 IST
IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies, which concluded its initial public offering last week on a remarkable note, will make stock market debut on Thursday. The Rs 702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times. The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share.
The Bengaluru-based company's shares will list on BSE and NSE. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers for the offer.
