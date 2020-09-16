Infinix to expand presence in Rs 10-15K smartphone category in India

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix on Wednesday said it will launch new devices in the Rs 10,000-15,000 category and add more TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones in the Indian market as it looks to cash in on the upcoming festive season. Part of the Transsion Holding group (which also offers Tecno and itel brand of phones), Infinix's portfolio includes smartphones largely in the sub-Rs 10,000 category. "We will continue to play our story of bringing in 'firsts' in the segments that we operate in. We are taking a leap into the Rs 10,000-15,000 category. We think we can bring a lot of value to customers and so, we will test our waters there and you will see us bringing more products in that segment," Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor said.

He added that the company plans to unveil 1-2 more new devices before the festive season across various price points. Asked if Infinix had to import devices to meet the increased demand after the lockdown was lifted, Kapoor answered in the negative.

He explained that there has been pent-up demand as people are working and studying from home, which is being seen not only in the metros but also in tier II cities and beyond. While there are production-related challenges as well, the company's production facilities in India have been able to manage the situation, he added. The company on Wednesday launched its Note 7 smartphone, priced at Rs 11,499. It features a 6.95-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, 48MP quad rear camera setup and 5000 mAh battery. Infinix