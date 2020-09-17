Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa set for easing of virus restrictions

South Africa will open its borders from next month for international travel as the country moves to the lowest level of its five-step coronavirus lockdown from midnight of September 20. This is subject to various containment and mitigation measures,” Ramaphosa said. Travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that have high infection rates.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:14 IST
South Africa set for easing of virus restrictions
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa will open its borders from next month for international travel as the country moves to the lowest level of its five-step coronavirus lockdown from midnight of September 20. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced a slew of reductions in restrictions -- an attempt to revive the economy that has been severely hit by the six-month lockdown.

"Our economy and our society have suffered great devastation. We have endured a fierce and destructive storm. But, by standing together, by remaining resolute, we have withstood it," Ramaphosa said. "Two months ago, at the height of the storm, we were recording around 12,000 new cases a day. Now, we are on average recording less than 2,000 cases a day. We now have a recovery rate of 89 per cent," the president said.

However, he urged the citizens to continue to wear masks and maintain social-distancing to ensure the country did not move to a new wave of infections. "Now is the time to return our country, its people and our economy to a situation that is more normal, that more resembles the lives that we were living six months ago. It is time to move to what will become our new normal for as long as the coronavirus is with us," Ramaphosa said.

He said the reductions in restrictions were possible because infections were relatively low. "We will be allowing travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other travel with effect from October 1, 2020. This is subject to various containment and mitigation measures," Ramaphosa said.

Travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that have high infection rates. A list of countries will be published based on the latest scientific data. Tourists are to be welcomed again, a major source of income for South Africans. "The tourism sector is one of our greatest economic drivers. We are ready to open our doors again to the world, and invite travelers to enjoy our mountains, our beaches, our vibrant cities and our wildlife game parks in safety and confidence," he said.

But they will only be allowed to fly in at three international airports in South Africa -- Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town – or enter through the land border posts which were already operational during the lockdown. Travelers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from time of departure or face a mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

Curfew hours have been amended to start at midnight and end at 4 am. The easing of restrictions will now allow for social, religious, political and other gatherings to 50 per cent of the venue capacity, up to a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 people for outdoor gatherings. Previously all gathering were restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

Attendance at funerals will be increased from a maximum of 50 to people 100, due to the higher risk of viral transmission at funerals, while night vigils are still prohibited. Gyms, cinemas and similar public facilities may admit more than the previous maximum of 50 people, subject to a new maximum of 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, but existing restrictions on sporting events remain in place. The sale of alcohol, which was prohibited from Thursday to Sunday, will now be allowed on all weekdays.

All government employees will be asked to return to their posts without delay to ensure that all services are resumed. "We have a mammoth task ahead of us. It will take the combined effort of each and every South African to restore our nation to prosperity and development. We cannot afford a resurgence of infections in our country," Ramaphosa said.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...

Finnish PM Marin wishes PM Modi on birthday, says there's potential to deepen bilateral ties

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is more potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland. On the occasion of your 70th birthday o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020