MakeMyTrip announces foray into UAE

The new market entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the company said in a statement “We are excited to take MakeMyTrip to the UAE and introduce travel offerings that are stamped with our understanding of evolving traveller needs that will serve the expatriate as well as Emirati population in the region.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:10 IST
Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday announced its foray into the United Arab Emirates with its portfolio of travel offerings across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. The new market entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the company said in a statement

“We are excited to take MakeMyTrip to the UAE and introduce travel offerings that are stamped with our understanding of evolving traveller needs that will serve the expatriate as well as Emirati population in the region. “As the travel industry gets back on the rails after pandemic-led disruption, we continue to believe in the long-term opportunity in travel and are confident of the opportunity that the UAE market represents as a global travel hub,” MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said. With people gradually returning to travel in the new normal post the pandemic, MakeMyTrip has readapted its offerings to assure safety standardisation and augmented hygiene standards in compliance with the guidelines issued by WHO and local travel authorities. Together with its partners across the value chain, the company has rolled out its offerings for airlines, hotels and holiday packages including staycations, daycations in conformity with MySafety, that ensures safety across all travel touchpoints.

