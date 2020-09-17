Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reiterates its commitment to Indian market

On Tuesday, TKM Vice-Chairman and whole-time director Shekar Viswanathan in an interview said that the company would stop expanding in India ruling out future investments as the government keeps taxes on cars and motorbikes so high that companies find it difficult to build scale. Later, the company's Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar refuted the comments and said TKM planned to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the country in the next 12 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:14 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor reiterates its commitment to Indian market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it remains deeply committed to the Indian market and its national objectives, refuting once again the claims by a senior company official earlier that it would stop further expansion in India due to high taxes. The automaker, which sells models like Innova and Fortuner, said it has firm belief in the core strength of the country's economic growth potential and is fully committed to continually work towards contributing to economic development.

Keeping in sync with the vision of 'Grow India – Grow with India, during the past two decades of presence in the country, the company has worked tirelessly to invest in creation of a world-class talent pool and for building a strong competitive local supplier ecosystem in line with the "Skill India" and the "Make in India" initiatives, TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said in a statement. The company's operations in India are an integral part of its long-term global strategy, he added.

"As part of these efforts, Toyota Group in India is targeting to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in India in the coming years on technology and electrification, both for the domestic and the exports market," Yoshimura noted. The company reaffirms that it intends to make all efforts to promote and introduce newer, cleaner and world-class technologies and services in the market, he added.

TKM is a joint venture between the Japanese Toyota Motor Company and Kirloskar Group. On Tuesday, TKM Vice-Chairman and whole-time director Shekar Viswanathan in an interview said that the company would stop expanding in India ruling out future investments as the government keeps taxes on cars and motorbikes so high that companies find it difficult to build scale.

Later, the company's Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar refuted the comments and said TKM planned to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the country in the next 12 months. Reacting to Kirloskar's tweet on investment, Union Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar had tweeted: "The news that Toyota Company will stop investing in India is incorrect. @vikramkirloskar has clarified that Toyota will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore in next 12 months".

Endorsing the minister's remark, Kirloskar tweeted: "Absolutely! We are investing 2000+ crore in electric components and technology for the domestic customer and export. We are committed to the future of India and will continue to put all effort in society, environment, skilling and technology." Before that, TKM had also issued a statement saying its priority would be to utilise its existing capacity in India which will take time. The company has an installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units spread across two plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru.

TKM rolls out Innova, Fortuner and Vellfire (imported as CBU) from the first plant, and Yaris and Camry Hybrid from its second facility..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunic...

Global economic recovery may take 5 years, World Bank chief economist says

The global economic recovery from the crisis originated by the coronavirus pandemic may take as much as five years, the World Banks chief economist Carmen Reinhart said on Thursday.There will probably be a quick rebound as all the restricti...

London stocks drop ahead of BoE meeting after Fed disappoints

London-listed shares tracked declines in Asian stock markets on Thursday as the lack of new stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled investor sentiment ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting.The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid...

Soccer-Saudi side Al Taawoun name Frenchman Carteron as head coach

Al Taawoun have appointed Frenchman Patrice Carteron as their new head coach to replace Portuguese Vitor Campelos, the Saudi Pro League club said on Thursday. Carteron guided Zamalek SC to the Egyptian Super Cup and CAF Super Cup titles ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020