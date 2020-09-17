Indian smartphone users seek immersive audio experience during the lockdown, reveals CMR study

New Delhi [India] September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the neo normal, working remotely and staying indoors has become the norm. This homebound work & leisure economy has led to a significant rise in online video content consumption by the populace. This, in turn, has given rise to the demand for richer smartphone audio quality that consumers do not want to compromise on. To understand the changing consumer sentiment, Cyber Media Research (CMR) a front-runner in market research, partnered Dolby, a company with decades of expertise in delivering breakthrough audio & visual experiences to billions of people worldwide.

The survey titled "What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone users?", revels consumer insights on audio for smartphones and consumer preference for object-based next-generation immersive audio technology like Dolby Atmos. "The findings from the survey gave us an understanding of how consumer sentiments around smartphone audio are evolving with the times. There is increased awareness among users about Dolby Atmos and how it enhances audio quality for content experiences. With an upsurge in content consumption whether it is music, episodic content, gaming, or even UGC, consumers are now seeking infinitely better listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go and that's where industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby are fulfilling consumer aspirations," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

The study conducted across six cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, was aimed at understanding how Indians are consuming content, the importance given to sound quality and what they seek going forward while purchasing their next smartphone. The study established for Indian smartphone users that Dolby Atmos is essential for an enhanced audio experience. Here are some of the most interesting study findings:

* 75 per cent smartphone users are aware of Dolby Atmos technology in smartphones and how it enhances audio experiences. * Dolby Atmos enabled content is a preference for the quality audio experience. Consumers believe that movies and episodic content are best enjoyed with Dolby Atmos constituting 82 per cent and 77 per cent respectively

* Better audio experience leads to increased content consumption. For instance, (70 per cent) of consumers believe that Dolby Atmos enhances the overall listening experience with (81 per cent) users agreeing that it leads to increased content consumption * Four in every five users use audio during gaming and believe Dolby Atmos can enhance the experience.

* 84 per cent smartphone users (six in every seven) believe that Dolby Atmos would lead them to decide their music/video service subscription. To know more, and download the report, please visit cmrindia.com/shelf/what-audio-means-for-indian-smartphone-users.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)