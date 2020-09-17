JSW Paints ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassadors

JSW Paints, part of the USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Thursday said it has signed Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassadors. The company will launch an integrated marketing campaign featuring both the Bollywood actors and will be rolled-out across the company's current markets in south and west India starting this month and will be aired during IPL, JSW Paints said in a statement.

"Making colours accessible to all through our 'Any Colour One Price' approach is our tribute to every Indian's love for colour. In order to take this campaign to an India that is getting younger and better every day, we wanted thoughtful ambassadors and believe that Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are perfectly placed to take our message of unity and togetherness forward," JSW Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal said. Under its 'Any Colour One Price' proposition, JSW Paints offers 1,808 colours at the same price.

Launched in early 2019 as a greenfield venture, JSW Paints manufactures and markets both industrial coatings and decorative paints..