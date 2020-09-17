Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Paints ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassadors

In order to take this campaign to an India that is getting younger and better every day, we wanted thoughtful ambassadors and believe that Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are perfectly placed to take our message of unity and togetherness forward," JSW Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:50 IST
JSW Paints ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassadors

JSW Paints, part of the USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Thursday said it has signed Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassadors. The company will launch an integrated marketing campaign featuring both the Bollywood actors and will be rolled-out across the company's current markets in south and west India starting this month and will be aired during IPL, JSW Paints said in a statement.

"Making colours accessible to all through our 'Any Colour One Price' approach is our tribute to every Indian's love for colour. In order to take this campaign to an India that is getting younger and better every day, we wanted thoughtful ambassadors and believe that Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are perfectly placed to take our message of unity and togetherness forward," JSW Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal said. Under its 'Any Colour One Price' proposition, JSW Paints offers 1,808 colours at the same price.

Launched in early 2019 as a greenfield venture, JSW Paints manufactures and markets both industrial coatings and decorative paints..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition leaders meet prez over Delhi riots case; seek probe into police's role in violence

Opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and raised questions about the role of the police during the February riots, besides expressing their lack of confidence in the probe of the incident. In a joint memorandum, th...

Potential COVID-19 drug azithromycin may increase risk for cardiac events

Azithromycin -- a commonly-prescribed antibiotic -- is being investigated as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Azithromycins association with cardiac events also has been debated. In 2012, the FDA issued a warning for azithromycin stating...

NBA basketball schools youth get taste of virtual fan experience

Even as the odds were stacked against the Denver Nuggets, Vasisht Krishna Neti was backing the Mile High City team to beat LA Clippers in the Game 7. Little did Neti know that he would be cheering for his favourite team as a virtual fan for...

BJP celebrates 'Telangana Liberation Day', demands 'official celebration' by State govt

BJP workers celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day on Thursday and hoisted the national flag at its State office in Nampally, Hyderabad. Party workers have also demanded that the State government celebrate the day officially. While speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020