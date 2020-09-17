Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways administrators call Friday creditor meeting

The administrators took control of SAA in December after almost a decade of financial losses and published a rescue plan in June following repeated delays and wrangling over its future. That plan, which envisages scaling back SAA's fleet and cutting jobs, needs at least 10 billion rand ($612 million) in new funds to work. The government has committed to mobilise the funding but has not said where it will come from.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:04 IST
South African Airways administrators call Friday creditor meeting
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

Administrators at state-owned South African Airways (SAA) have called a creditor meeting for Friday as funding for the airline's restructuring has not been received as anticipated, the administrators said on Thursday.

The creditor meeting will be convened at 11:00 local time (0900 GMT) to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the company, the administrators said. The administrators took control of SAA in December after almost a decade of financial losses and published a rescue plan in June following repeated delays and wrangling over its future.

That plan, which envisages scaling back SAA's fleet and cutting jobs, needs at least 10 billion rands ($612 million) in new funds to work. The government has committed to mobilize the funding but has not said where it will come from. It said last week that a decision on funding would be announced soon.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global cases to reach a grim milestoneGlobal coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slow...

Aiming to bring down mortality rate to less than 1 pc: Health minister tells Parliament

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the government is aiming to bring down Indias COVID-19 mortality rate to less than 1 per cent from the current 1.64 per cent, which is still the lowest in the world. Replying to a debate ...

Cong leader Venugopal demands probe by parliamentary committee into allegations against Facebook

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday demanded a probe by a parliamentary committee into Facebooks alleged interference in the countrys electoral democracy and that the social media platform publish all hate speech posts that were allow...

CSS Corp's Chief Executive Officer, Manish Tandon wins Gold Stevie®

Bengaluru Karnataka India, September 17 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has won a Gold Stevie in The 17th Annual International Business Award...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020