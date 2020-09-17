Dr Reddy's settles litigation with Bristol Myers Squibb unit over generic cancer drug

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has settled a litigation with a unit of Bristol Myers Squibb related to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, used to treat various kinds of cancer. The Hyderabad-based company has settled litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide the company with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning on a confidential date after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval, it added. The agreed-upon percentages are confidential, Dr Reddy's said.

The drug maker is already licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the US without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026, Dr Reddy's said. "We are pleased with the settlement agreement, and look forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval for the benefit of patients," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

Revlimid, a trademark of Celgene, is used to treat multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes..