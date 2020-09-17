Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House's Meadows meeting with airline CEOs as job cuts loom

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will meet with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of layoffs in two weeks, and he urged lawmakers to embrace a $1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by a bipartisan congressional group and embraced by President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:59 IST
White House's Meadows meeting with airline CEOs as job cuts loom

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will meet with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of layoffs in two weeks, and he urged lawmakers to embrace a $1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by a bipartisan congressional group and embraced by President Donald Trump. "I'm meeting with airline CEOs today. We've got tens of thousands of people that are about to be laid off," he said in an interview with Fox News. "So if nothing more, let's go ahead and put that package on the floor and pass that. Because hopefully all of us can agree that laying off airline workers at this particular time is not something we should do."

The meeting, set for Thursday morning, was organized by the airlines' main lobbying group, Airlines for America, which includes American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, two airline officials briefed on the matter said. Airlines do not plan to offer a new proposal but will again be making the case that helping to avert airline job cuts is one good reason to pass a broad coronavirus relief bill.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow later told reporters that airlines have already received "quite a bit" of federal funds. "We have indicated down through the months airline problems would get that," Kudlow said when asked about targeted relief for the companies.

At the end of this month the $25 billion in federal payroll assistance airlines received when the deadly COVID-19 first began spreading across the country and around the world is set to expire. Congress also set aside another $25 billion in government loans for airlines, but many have opted not to tap that funding source.

Companies such as American are now pleading for a six-month extension while they simultaneously negotiate with employees to minimize thousands of job cuts that are expected without another round of aid. Air travel has plummeted over the last six months as the coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 196,000 American lives and prompted many to avoid airports and planes. With a major revenue plunge, airlines have had to turn to the federal government for help in saving jobs.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Developing countries should invest US$1.2trillion to guarantee basic income security: ILO

To guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, developing countries should invest approximately US1.2 trillion on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP says a new ILO policy brief.Since ...

India hopes China will not make further attempts to change status quo on LAC, work sincerely for disengagement

India said on Thursday that China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake and hoped the Chinese side will strictly respect the Line of Actual Control LAC and no...

IFA gets commercial partner, inks Rs 14cr deal for 4 years

In a big boost for the Indian Football Association IFA, the governing body of the sport in Bengal has inked a four-year deal with Accord Sports VDK as its commercial partner. As per the deal, IFA will get Rs 14 crore from the advertising an...

'Anti-farmers and brutal' bills will destroy farming community's livelihood: Congress

As the government moved two bills aimed at agriculture marketing reforms in Lok Sabha, two days after passing the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020, the Congress on Thursday termed them as anti-farmers and alleged that the brutal b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020