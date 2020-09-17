Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rollout of SAROD-Ports for dispute resolution credit positive: Icra

The rollout of SAROD-Ports for affordable and timely resolution of maritime-related disputes is a credit positive for the sector even as its success remains to be seen, ratings agency Icra said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:00 IST
Rollout of SAROD-Ports for dispute resolution credit positive: Icra

The rollout of SAROD-Ports for affordable and timely resolution of maritime-related disputes is a credit positive for the sector even as its success remains to be seen, ratings agency Icra said on Thursday. Launched on September 10, 'SAROD-PORTS' (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes – Ports) for dispute resolution in maritime sector, comprising of major ports, the PPP players operating at these ports as well as non-major ports, the initiative is targeted towards attracting more private sector investments, Icra stated. "The launch of 'SAROD-Ports' is a step to address such disputes through an alternative route to ensure faster resolution and in a cost effective manner and should be positive for the sector," Icra said in a release. In the last two decades, there has been an increasing shift towards PPP projects and landlord port models by the major ports, where terminals for specific cargo segments are developed and operated by private players on BOT basis, it said. However, in many cases there have been disputes with the major Port Trust related to terms of concession including revenue share/royalty; meeting of minimum guaranteed performance standards and volumes; facilities and maintenance work to be done by the Port Trust, among others, apart from disputes with regulatory authorities like TAMP, it said. These disputes in many instances have dragged on for several years, as the parties may first go for arbitration and then fight the cases in higher courts. This results in high arbitration and litigation costs for both the ports as well as the private players. "The credit profile of several port sector entities has been impacted by large contingent liabilities arising from prolonged disputes and hence the launch of SAROD-Ports should be credit positive for the sector. "However, the success of the mechanism remains to be seen, as it will depend on willingness of existing concessionaires to opt for it," said K Ravichandran, Senior Vice President and Group -Head, ICRA Ratings. The mechanism should be more useful for disputes, where the quantum of liability is smaller and it will be prudent for both parties to settle in a speedy manner, he said. "Further, the provision to bring in experts in the arbitration process should also be a favourable factor, as industry members have at times cited dissatisfaction with arbitrators not having sufficient understanding of the port sector," Ravichandran said. SAROD-Ports will consist of members from Indian Port Association (IPA) and Indian Private Ports and Terminal Association (IPPTA) and the empanelled arbitrators will comprise of retired chairman/deputy chairman of major Port Trusts or retired or serving members of the Judiciary, civil servants, public sector undertakings who have experience in port sector and arbitration process

Stating that the mechanism is a much-needed alternative step to resolve/reduce the disputes in the ports sector in less time and in a cost effective manner, Icra said, initiative is targeted towards attracting more private sector investments and should be favourable for the sector if it is able to resolve disputes at low costs and in a time-bound manner. The SAROD mechanism has already been in place for some time in the road sector, where it has been quite helpful and private players, thereby reducing pendency and reducing cost of arbitration. “The port sector's ability to attract investments will also be contingent on resolution of policy issues which led to disputes in the first place. Further, while the government has announced several policy measures over the last few years, they are in various stages of implementation," said Sai Krishna, Assistant Vice President and Associate Head, ICRA Ratings. According to Krishna, early implementation of the planned measures, passage of important bills like "The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2019” which will allow more flexibility to major ports and timely execution of projects under Sagarmala initiatives will be crucial to attract additional private sector investments.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Developing countries should invest US$1.2trillion to guarantee basic income security: ILO

To guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, developing countries should invest approximately US1.2 trillion on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP says a new ILO policy brief.Since ...

India hopes China will not make further attempts to change status quo on LAC, work sincerely for disengagement

India said on Thursday that China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake and hoped the Chinese side will strictly respect the Line of Actual Control LAC and no...

IFA gets commercial partner, inks Rs 14cr deal for 4 years

In a big boost for the Indian Football Association IFA, the governing body of the sport in Bengal has inked a four-year deal with Accord Sports VDK as its commercial partner. As per the deal, IFA will get Rs 14 crore from the advertising an...

'Anti-farmers and brutal' bills will destroy farming community's livelihood: Congress

As the government moved two bills aimed at agriculture marketing reforms in Lok Sabha, two days after passing the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020, the Congress on Thursday termed them as anti-farmers and alleged that the brutal b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020