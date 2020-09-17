Left Menu
Development News Edition

SARB keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum

SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday following a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:47 IST
SARB keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum
The SARB anticipates no further repo rate cuts in the near term and two rate increases in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has kept the repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum.

SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday following a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

This is the first time the SARB has not decreased the repo rate since the advent of COVID-19 in the country in March. In that month, the SARB Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 100 bases. A second 100 basis points cut was announced in April. This was followed by two 25 basis point decrease in May and a further 25 basis point cut in July.

The pandemic has had major health, social and economic impacts, presenting challenges in forecasting domestic economic activity.

Addressing the media, Kganyago said despite a higher than expected inflation outcome in July and elevated levels of country financing risk, the Committee noted that the economic contraction and slow recovery will keep inflation below the midpoint of the target range for this year.

"Barring risks outlined earlier, inflation is expected to be well contained over the medium-term, remaining below but close to the midpoint in 2021 and 2022," he said.

The governor said two members of the committee preferred a 25 basis point cut while three preferred to hold rates at the current level.

The SARB anticipates no further repo rate cuts in the near term and two rate increases in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Kganyago said the SARB had anticipated that the annualised quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would contract by 50%. This comes after Statistics SA earlier this month said it expected the contraction to be at 51% in its estimate of second-quarter growth.

The Bank now forecasts a GDP contraction of 8.2% in 2020, compared to the 7.3% contraction forecast in July.

"The lower second quarter is followed by revised projections of a stronger expansion in the third and fourth quarters of 2020," said Kganyago.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Crews battle U.S. West Coast fires amid 'apocalyptic' scenes of ruin

With resources stretched to the limit, weary crews fought to make progress on Thursday against deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, with a U.S. senator who toured hard-hit Oregon saying it looked like the aftermath of World ...

CBI books 6 firms for installing malware on people's computers

A pop-up on your computer screen warning about technical problems could be a trap Acting on a complaint from Microsoft India, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has busted a racket, booking six private firms that were allegedly instal...

Byju's acquires LabInApp

Edutech major Byjus has acquired Unitus Ventures-backed LabInApp for an undisclosed amount. LabInApp offers science lab-like simulation on mobile devices, curating interactive and immersive learning experience for students and teachers.Byju...

Loan restructuring for 'thrust sectors' should not be restricted for only 2 yrs: Vikramjit Sahney

The loan restructuring for thrust sectors, including auto, tourism, manufacturing and real estate, should not be restricted for only two years as it will take a bit longer for them to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, International Chamber of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020