Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecom sector AGR jumps 10 pc in Mar quarter: Trai report

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector rose almost 10 per cent on a sequential basis during the March 2020 quarter, according to data from Trai, which also pointed to improved realisations from customers driven by tariff hikes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:54 IST
Telecom sector AGR jumps 10 pc in Mar quarter: Trai report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector rose almost 10 per cent on a sequential basis during the March 2020 quarter, according to data from Trai, which also pointed to improved realisations from customers driven by tariff hikes. The sector's gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the quarter ended March 2020 came in at Rs 67,533.7 crore and Rs 44,940.3 crore, respectively, up 5.91 per cent and 9.9 per cent, respectively, as compared to the previous quarter.

The growth in gross revenue and adjusted gross revenue (earned by companies from sale of telecom services, and other stipulated items) stood at 15.61 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, against a year ago, as per Trai's latest report on 'The Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators'. The license fee, which is collected from telecom service providers on the basis of adjusted gross revenue, rose to Rs 3,604 crore in March 2020 quarter from Rs 3,270 crore in December 2019 quarter. "The quarterly and the year-on-year growth rates of license fee are 10.21 per cent and 24.80 per cent respectively in this quarter," Trai said in the March quarter report.

Many of the other key metrics also showed an improvement. A case in point is the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service, which increased 16.33 per cent to Rs 91.49 in the March 2020 quarter, against Rs 78.65 in the previous sequential quarter.

"Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs 70 in quarter ended December 2019 to Rs 84 in the quarter ended March 2020. However, for postpaid, ARPU per month decreased from Rs 262 in quarter ended December 2019 to Rs 244 in the quarter ended March 2020," Trai report said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Trai

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC school workbook shows truncated map of India, inquiry ordered

A workbook used in schools of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation has shown truncated map of India, following which a probe has been ordered, officials said on Thursday. The workbook in Hindi for use in classes 4 and 5 in schools ...

Reversing land degradation can ‘preempt and manage’ conflicts

In a virtual briefing on the humanitarian impact of continued degradation, peace and security, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw, reminded the Council that environmental protection w...

Passage of agri bills to empower farmers: Niti VC

Welcoming the passage of two bills related to the farm sector in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the legislation will empower farmers and have a colossal impact on the future of agriculture in the countr...

AI Kolkata-London flight under VBM could not operate due to non-availability of slot at Heathrow

The direct flight from the NSCBI Airport here to London under the Vande Bharat Mission VBM for repatriation of stranded people, could not be operated on Thursday owing to last-minute non-availability of slot at the Heathrow airport in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020