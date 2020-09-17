Middle-aged couple killed as cycle gets hit by jeep in UP's Banda

A couple died when the cycle they were riding on got hit by a jeep on Attra road here on Thursday, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Alok Mishra said the accident took place around 7.30 pm when a speeding jeep hit the cycle killing the couple on the spot.

He said the deceased have been identified as Ramdas (50) and his wife Siyapiyari (45), residents of Mathnakheda village here. The CO said the driver of the jeep managed to escape after the accident with attempts underway to nab him.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.