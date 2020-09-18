Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carmichael project created over 1,500 jobs, awarded 1.5 bn Aus dollars in contracts: Adani Mining

The construction of the Carmichael Project has been underway in earnest since approvals were obtained in June last year and the project is on track to produce coal in 2021, the statement said.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:22 IST
Carmichael project created over 1,500 jobs, awarded 1.5 bn Aus dollars in contracts: Adani Mining

Energy giant Adani Mining Australia on Friday said that its billion dollar Carmichael project in central Queensland has created jobs for more than 1,500 people and awarded over 1.5 billion Australian dollars (USD 1.09 billion) in contracts. The company said construction of the railway line and mine was set to continue through into 2021 and it was expecting to generate more direct jobs.

Adani's USD16 billion Carmichael coal mine project has been surrounded by controversies since its inception due to regulatory and environmental issues. Adani Mining CEO David Boshoff said the COVID-19 recession meant Adani's investment was needed more than ever. “We are proud to have made good on our promises to Queensland, and especially regional Queensland. We've created more than 1,500 jobs and signed more than $(AUS)1.5 billion in contracts,” Boshoff said.

“The Stop Adani movement said our project would never go ahead and would never create a single job. We have proved our opponents wrong,” he said in a statement. The company last year won the approval to produce 60 million tonnes of thermal coal annually from the Carmichael mine.

The Carmichael rail network, that is built at the cost of USD 350 million, will construct about 200 kms of rail track to transfer of coal from the Carmichael mine to the Port of Abbot Point. “Mining has cushioned the Queensland and Western Australian economies from the worst of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns and we are proud to be a part of that,” he said.

“As we work with smaller, private, and Queensland-based contractors and suppliers, we have been able to keep working through the COVID-19 pandemic with appropriate measures in place. “More than 88 per cent of our contracts are being delivered in Queensland and have been spread across all corners of the state to give as many regions as possible the opportunity to benefit from our project, while also enabling us to tap into the highly-skilled construction and resources industry workforce that Queensland possesses,” Boshoff said.

The rail camp operations are based in Collinsville; earthworks and civil works contractors are from Townsville and Rockhampton; fuel supply from Townsville; telecommunications from Mackay; rail track laying and rail camp construction from Rockhampton, and quarry contracts are going to Toowoomba. The construction of the Carmichael Project has been underway in earnest since approvals were obtained in June last year and the project is on track to produce coal in 2021, the statement said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM should clear position on agriculture-related Bills: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Spokesman and Former Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday said that by resigning from the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has played her role and it is time for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarin...

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season o...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020