DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2021

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:24 IST
DHL, leading international express service provider, announced a price hike in shipment rates for India on Friday that will come into effect on January 1, 2021. The increase in the country will be 6.9 per cent, compared to 2020, a DHL release said.

Further, the surcharge for Overweight Pieces and Non-Stackable Pallets will be adjusted to Rs 7,250 per piece and Rs 15,000 per pallet. This is to continuously ensure the resilience of its network and constantly maintain high service standards.

"At DHL Express, it is our endeavor to deliver unparalleled quality to our customers. This needs us to make significant and continuous investments in infrastructure and technology," DHL Express India Country Manager R S Subramanian said.

"The annual price adjustment allows us to build our aviation and ground network, improve hubs & facilities and drive digitalization initiativesall to support the needs of our customers efficiently. Amidst the pandemic situation, we continue to invest to comply with the increasingly complex regulatory and security environment globally. These advances provide our customers with peace of mind while maintaining our market-leading transit times," he said.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves.

Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, will apply to all customers where contracts allow, the release added..

