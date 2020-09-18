TN seeks 10,000 seats under India BPO Promotion Scheme

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asked the Centre to allot 10,000 seats under the 'India BPO Promotion Scheme' to the state, citing the success of the scheme. The scheme is synchronous with the state government's vision for creating employment in the rural areas, he said.

In a letter to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Palaniswami said the scheme has been successful in Tamil Nadu, resulting in providing 7,705 seats in Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Chennai jurisdiction (including 7,605 seats in Tamil Nadu and 100 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry) to the BPO industry in the region. "This has resulted in creating direct employment of 8,387 people and indirect jobs for 16,774. The success rate of the scheme in Tamil Nadu in terms of commencement of operation is more than 93 percent," the Chief Minister said in the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

The scheme led to the setting up of 51 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Promotion Scheme (IBPS) units in 13 tier-II and tier-III cities of Tamil Nadu and is "synchronous with the government of Tamil Nadu vision for creating employment in the rural areas," he said. "Because of the tremendous success of this scheme in Tamil Nadu, I request you to allot 10,000 seats under the India BPO Promotion Scheme to Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

He congratulated Prasad for launching the scheme to incentivize BPO and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) industry for setting up operations in the tier and tier iii cities across the country for employment generation. The scheme has provided viability gap funding for setting up 48,300 seats with a total outlay of Rs 493 crore across the country, he added.