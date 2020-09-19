Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil inspectors accuse contractor of holding workers in slave-like conditions

Manserv, a large industrial maintenance and logistics firm, was charged with keeping workers in slavery-like conditions, while Mosaic, a global producer of concentrated phosphate and potash, was not cited. Hired last month in the states of Sao Paulo and Bahia, the workers had not been paid, their working papers were withheld, and they were forced to sleep exposed with inadequate bedding, the inspectors found.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:28 IST
Brazil inspectors accuse contractor of holding workers in slave-like conditions

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - M anserv, a contractor for fertilizer giant Mosaic Co, has employed dozens of workers in slavery-like conditions, labor inspectors said on Friday, violations blamed in part on measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

About 60 workers were found last week in a rural area of Minas Gerais state in degrading conditions, waiting to start working on annual maintenance of a Mosaic factory in the city of Araxa and forced to sleep in an open shed and on a balcony, they said. Manserv, a large industrial maintenance and logistics firm, was charged with keeping workers in slavery-like conditions, while Mosaic, a global producer of concentrated phosphate and potash, was not cited.

Hired last month in the states of Sao Paulo and Bahia, the workers had not been paid, their working papers were withheld, and they were forced to sleep exposed with inadequate bedding, the inspectors found. Manserv workers are usually housed in hotels, but the city banned migrant workers out of fear they would spread COVID-19 and allowed in only those in "leadership positions," they said.

"This is all illegal," said Humberto Camasmie, an inspector who led the investigation. "They were tricked, they migrated and then were kept in conditions analogous to slavery. "We understand that to be a discriminatory practice," he said, adding that the city agreed to review its policy.

The workers were kept in unsanitary conditions at two ranches, with no efforts at social distancing and no protective gear, the inspectors said. At one ranch, more than 30 workers had to share two showers. Mosaic will not be charged, as the inspectors said it hired Manserv in good faith.

The leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash, used to fertilize crops, Mosaic has five phosphates mines and five chemical and fertilizer facilities in Brazil, according to the company website. Slavery in Brazil is defined as forced labor but also includes debt bondage, degrading work conditions, long hours that pose a health risk or work that violates human dignity.

Manserv risks being added to Brazil's dirty list, a registry of companies found to have employed slave labor, that is a powerful enforcement tool. Companies on the list are barred from receiving state loans, and the list is used by private banks to gauge credit risk and by international buyers watching their supply chains.

While Mosaic will not be charged with slavery, it can be made responsible for other labor-related infractions found, Camasmie said. Mosaic said in a statement that it did not endorse any degrading work practices and required similar compliance from its business partners.

Manserv said in its statement that the workers were hired in Araxa and that it rejected the claim that they were subjected to a degrading situation. Manserv said it was obeying the city's rules and housing workers properly, observing a quarantine period so they could start their jobs.

"Protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID have been strictly enforced," it said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage

Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.Between January and August, murder...

Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly.Were going to take a look. Theyre going to be sh...

'We have to comply,' Mexican president says as friction grows over US water pact

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Mexico would meet its obligations under a water treaty with the United States as a looming deadline threatens to become a diplomatic issue ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidenti...

Judge: Michigan must count ballots that arrive post-election

A judge on Friday cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan, saying envelopes postmarked by the eve of the November 3 election are eligible, even if they show up days later. The decision is significant in a state t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020