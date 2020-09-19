Left Menu
Development News Edition

Financial package to help revive businesses, says Kashmir industry

He said the financial package was the need of the hour. "For the last 14 months, the business fraternity was in a very bad shape and the economy was in big turbulence. On the government's decision to provide an interest subvention of 5 per cent for six months, the KCCI president said the business fraternity in the UT had demanded it for a period of one year.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:21 IST
Financial package to help revive businesses, says Kashmir industry

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) on Saturday welcomed the financial package announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the revival of business in the Union Territory, saying it will give a push to the economy. "First of all, it is a very good beginning because it was on our demand that the LG formed a time-bound committee. We appreciate the work done by the committee and appreciate their efforts that they could deliver their report in time," KCCI president Sheikh Aashiq told PTI. He said the financial package was the need of the hour.

"For the last 14 months, the business fraternity was in a very bad shape and the economy was in big turbulence. This will at least give a push to the economy, if not wholly support it," Aashiq said. On the government's decision to provide an interest subvention of 5 per cent for six months, the KCCI president said the business fraternity in the UT had demanded it for a period of one year. "Though it has been announced for six months, it still is good," he said. Aashiq said the business fraternity appreciates the LG's remarks that this was not the end, but a beginning. "We expect the Centre will also come out with the support to the demands that we have raised, so that it becomes a comprehensive package," the KCCI president said. Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced Rs 1,350 crore financial package for the revival of business in the UT which have been hit by the twin lockdowns over the abrogation of Article 370 last year the COVID pandemic this year.

The package was announced after the recommendations of a high-level committee formed under the chairmanship of advisor to the Lt Governor, K K Sharma, for relief and revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration also decided to provide an interest subvention of 5 per cent to all borrowers.

The BJP's Kashmir unit said it is a big relief for the people during the COVID-19 crisis. The party's Kashmir media-incharge Manzoor Bhat, in a statement, expressed hope the package will boost the ailing business sector in the region.

"On behalf of every BJP worker in Kashmir, I extend my thanks to LG Manoj Sinha administration and central leadership for this package. It will provide relief to poor, farmers, businessman and citizens. The initiative will help JK to become self-sufficient,” he said. Manzoor said the announcement of the package was the need of the hour. “It will bring much-needed relief to several stressed sectors and industries, especially small scale industries,” he said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...

As Trump holds back, tech firms step in on election security

Adam Schiff was in the audience at the 2018 Aspen Security Forum when a Microsoft executive mentioned an attempted hacking of three politicians up for reelection. It was the first that Schiff, then the top Democrat on the House Intelligence...

Bertrand Traore joins Aston Villa

Aston Villa on Saturday announced the signing of Bertrand Traore, who is making a move from the French club Lyon. Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Bertrand Traore from Lyon for an undisclosed fee, subject to international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020