Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic, LAC tensions cast shadow on Ladakh tourism industry

As people step out of the Leh airport, Cherring Namgyal (32) waits for tourists he can ferry in his taxi to different exotic locations in Ladakh. So there were no tourists this year and the room occupancy was also very low,” Mohiuddin said, adding the economy of Ladakh largely depends on tourism.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:55 IST
Coronavirus pandemic, LAC tensions cast shadow on Ladakh tourism industry

The hotels are unoccupied, the taxies unhired and the markets bereft of their usual hustle bustle. Ladakh is missing its guests. As people step out of the Leh airport, Cherring Namgyal (32) waits for tourists he can ferry in his taxi to different exotic locations in Ladakh. But that's a futile wait. A few who are coming are either locals or people on official work. “The coronavirus has hit us hard and there are barely any tourists this season. The tourist season is coming to an end. To add to it, people are apprehensive about the ongoing tensions on the border,” Cherring Namgyal said. The tourism industry in India and across the globe has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but the impact is felt harder in Ladakh because the tourism window here is squeezed to just a few months -- mostly from April to mid-October – due to harsh winters.

"There has hardly been any business this year. There are simply no tourists due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown," Noordin, the vice-president of the Ladakh Taxi Operator Cooperative Ltd who goes by his first name, said. “Many taxi drivers are without work this year,” he said. “This year, some of the taxis have been hired by the Army.” The current tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) too has impacted tourism in a way, he added. "Many tourists want to go to the Nurba Valley and Pangong Tso. But routes to some places have been shut because of the ongoing tensions," he said. The Pangong Tso lake is one of the places in Ladakh where there is a built-up of troops on both sides. Ladakh has nearly 4,000 private taxis, Noordin said.

He said Ladakh still has much more to offer beyond the regular tourist spots such Pangong Tso lake. Ghulam Mohiuddin, the owner of Hotel Grand Dragon, a starred hotel in Leh, said the room occupancy is very low this season. “The start of the tourist season coincided with the commencement of the pandemic. So there were no tourists this year and the room occupancy was also very low,” Mohiuddin said, adding the economy of Ladakh largely depends on tourism. “After the lockdown eased, there were tensions on the border. Actually, there is nothing to fear, but people are hesitant largely because of the pandemic and also due to the tension,” Mohiuddin added. The main market in the Leh city depicts the tale of how tourism has been hit this year. It wears a deserted look. Many shops did not open this year. "Many Kashmiri businessmen rented shops in the market. But due to the fear of coronavirus, they have not come back," said a garments shopkeeper. Riyaz Ahmed (70), the president of the main market in the Leh city, said there has hardly been any business this year.

Ahmed, who has seen the region changing, said the tourism industry took an upswing after the '3 Idiots' movie starring Aamir Khan. “All wanted to go to Pangong Tso lake. There are many such beautiful places across the Ladakh region, but tourists have not come here at all,” Ahmed said. He said unlike the rest of the country, tourists visit Ladakh mostly from April to mid-October. After October the temperature drops to sub-zero levels. “Those who want to beat the heat come here in May-June when the mercury soars in the rest of the country. People keep coming till October end,” Ahmed said. But this year, the situation is different.

“The lockdown began in March. When the restrictions were lifted, there was a seven-day mandatory guideline of self-isolation. People are still very scared (of travelling),” Ahmed said. Cherring Udgen (65), who sells dry fruits in the Ladakh market, concurred with Ahmed. “Coronavirus has disrupted everything,” he said, as he sanitised his hand with every transaction he had with his customers.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...

Buttler to miss Royals' opening game due to quarantine requirement

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals opening IPL game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his familyIm unfortunately goin...

Researchers link hormones to lifetime risk for immunological diseases

Researchers from Michigan State University found that the differences in biological sex can dictate lifelong disease patterns. The new study links connections between specific hormones present before and after birth with immune response and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020