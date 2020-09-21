Left Menu
Odisha CM dedicates AZ Award to farmers and artisans

Patnaik said this after Bhubaneswar based Krushi Bhawan building was adjudged as the 'People's Choice Winner' at the AZ Awards 2020 in Social Good Category. He said this award is possible for farmers and artisans of Odisha, the inspiration behind the design of this building.

"Odishas architectural marvel #KrushiBhavan has added another feather to its hat, emerging as Peoples Choice Winner in #SocialGood category at the prestigious #AZAward20. This award is dedicated to farmers & artisans of #Odisha, the inspiration behind design of this building," the CMO said in a tweet on Sunday. Earlier, Krushi Bhawan had become Indias first government building and Odishas first-ever building to feature in Dezeen, a prestigious international journal on architecture.

Sources in the Agriculture department said that the building was built of the prize money received by the state government from the consecutive Krishi Karman Awards over the years. The building features the glorious Sambalpuri saree and its designs. The building was designed by Studio Lotus through an intricate brickwork facade. It houses administrative offices for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment around courtyards filled with ponds and trees.

The brickwork elements that wrap the upper floor create a pattern designed to emulate Odisha Ikat, a traditional dyeing technique from Odisha..

