Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Monday fell by 0.96 per cent to Rs 195.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for September delivery was trading lower by Rs 1.90, or 0.96 per cent, at Rs 195.95 per kg in 2,412 lots

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.