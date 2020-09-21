UP: 1 killed, 8 injured as tanker rams into SUV

A 27-year-old man was killed and eight others injured when a tanker rammed into an SUV car here, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Rasda area here. Govind Yadav was killed on the spot while eight others were injured and rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said

The matter is being probed, police said, adding that no arrests have been made in this connection so far.