Left Menu
Development News Edition

38.71 lakh EPF members withdraw Rs 44k cr since lockdown: Labour Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:04 IST
38.71 lakh EPF members withdraw Rs 44k cr since lockdown: Labour Min

As many as 38,71,664 employees provident fund (EPF) withdrawal claims worth Rs 44,054.72 crore were settled since March 25, Parliament was informed on Monday. The government had imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain deadly coronavirus.

Total 38,71,664 EPF withdrawals claims from EPF accounts worth Rs 44,054.72 crore were settled till date since lockdown was imposed (March 25 this year), Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. These withdrawals also include COVID-19 claims, as per the reply.

The maximum amount of Rs 8,968.45 crore EPF withdrawals from March 25 to August 31 were recorded in Maharasthra against 7,23,986 claims, followed by Karanataka – Rs 6,418.52 crore for 4,84,114 claims and Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry) – Rs 5,589.91 crore for 6,20,662 claims. The total EPF withdrawals in Delhi during the period stood at Rs 3,308.57 crore for 3,16,671 claims.

A non-refundable COVID advance from the EPF by amending the EPF Scheme, 1952 was unveiled earlier. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced by the government to address COVID-19 situation, the EPF scheme was amended to provide for a non-refundable advance from the provident fund account of a member not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances of that member for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to his credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

In order to ameliorate hardship faced by the labourers due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic, various initiatives have been taken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment as part of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and Atmanirbhar Bharat. These include payment of 12 per cent employers' share and 12 per cent employees' share under employees' provident fund (EPF), totalling 24 per cent by the government for six wage months from March to August 2020 for all the establishments having up to 100 employees with 90 per cent of such employees earning less than Rs 15,000 monthly wage.

Besides, the government also reduced EPF contribution from 12 per cent to 10 per cent of wages for the wage months of May, June and July 2020..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

8 MPs suspended in RS; Naidu rejects motion of no-confidence against dy chair

Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for unruly behaviour during the passage of two farm bills, leadi...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the minimum supp...

Norway wealth fund should invest more in US stocks, less in Europe, government says

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada, while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020