Bullmen Realty's first-of-its-kind shield campaign receives overwhelming response

Within weeks of the launch of its first-ever of its kind 'Bullmen Guarantee Offer' campaign receives over 5,000 queries and 90,000 views.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:31 IST
Bullmen Realty. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Within weeks of the launch of its first-ever of its kind 'Bullmen Guarantee Offer' campaign receives over 5,000 queries and 90,000 views. Bullmen Realty India, one of the top-notch real estate consulting firms in India, campaign aims to safeguard the investment of the real estate buyers, who sometimes find themselves stuck in projects that get mired in problems and fail to take off.

The huge response is an indication that people were waiting for a campaign that can ensure the smooth delivery of their dream asset. "We are trying to increase the faith of buyers in real estate by presenting to them the reliable projects. The campaign was designed after thorough research on the needs of people and their perceptions. Though we are offering that buyers will get double the money from the developer if the project fails to deliver, we are of the view that more than getting money back buyers want their property delivered to them on time. This is why we are being cautious in bringing the best of projects for our customers," says Ankush Jain, MD, Bullmen Realty India.

Launched in the first week of September, 'Bullmen Guarantee Offer' aims to help more than 100,000 home seekers in Delhi NCR apart from a similar number of commercial real estate buyers and investors. The campaign has the potential to help the buyers choose from the huge inventory available in Delhi NCR. In H1 2020, Delhi NCR has an unsold inventory of around 2 lakh and 6,190 newly launched units. Bullmen Realty India will check the projects on four parameters - NOCs, background check of developers, quality of construction, or compliance or RERA. Incorporated in 2015, the company's sales experts research everything on customer's behalf to bring the best property deal for them.

The company also provides a comprehensive guide to the property documentation process and financial services to make the property buying journey a memorable affair. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

