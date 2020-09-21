Left Menu
Development News Edition

mPokket to disburse instant loans of Rs 1,200 cr this fiscal

Lending platform mPokket on Monday said it will disburse Rs 1,200 crore loan to college students and young working professionals this fiscal year, an increase of over 70 per cent from 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:48 IST
mPokket to disburse instant loans of Rs 1,200 cr this fiscal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lending platform mPokket on Monday said it will disburse Rs 1,200 crore loan to college students and young working professionals this fiscal year, an increase of over 70 percent from 2019-20. mPokket, an instant loan app, had disbursed about Rs 700 crore in the last fiscal. "mPokket will disburse Rs 1,200 crore in 2020-21," the company said in a statement. The firm has a user base of more than 1 million KYC-approved borrowers and the number is expected to reach 1.5 million by the end of this fiscal ending March 2021. "Driven by our focus on the new segment of under-40 working professionals, we expect to close FY2020-21 with 1.5 million KYC-approved customers. Significantly, September 2020 disbursals are now poised to surpass those of pre-COVID February, indicating an uptick in consumer demand," said Gaurav Jalan, CEO, and Founder, mPokket.

After small-ticket personal loans to students, the company recently expanded its portfolio to cater to the financial needs of salaried professionals. Borrowers can avail loans of up to Rs 30,000, with the amount being instantly credited to the user's bank account or digital wallet, the company said. The company has more than 700,000 users registered as salaried professionals on its platform.

"Growth in the remaining half of FY2021 and FY2022 is slated to be propelled by expansion in this new segment – lending to young working professionals," the company said. The disbursement in September 2020 is expected to exceed disbursals during the pre-COVID month of February 2020, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Governor offers prayers at Badrinath

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya offered prayers at the Badrinath temple on MondayAccompanied by her family, Maurya arrived at the Himalayan temple around 9.30 am and performed puja of the presiding deity VishnuDevasthanam Board offici...

Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed ...

PM Modi lays foundation stone for National Highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway Projects worth Rs 14000 crore in Bihar and launched the project to provide internet services through Optical Fibre in the state today through video confer...

Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020