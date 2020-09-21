Left Menu
Tata Motors announces limited-period subscription offer for electric SUV Nexon

"Our new 'electrifying subscription' offer is designed with an aim to make EVs (electric vehicles) even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens," said Pankaj Jhunja, head (mobility services) at Tata Motors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:50 IST
Tata Motors on Monday announced a new limited-period subscription offer for its electric SUV Nexon, under which a customer can lease the vehicle at an all-inclusive fixed rental of Rs 34,900 per month. The offer, which is available only for the first 100 customers and for tenures between 12 months to 24 months and 36 months, can be availed till November 30, Tata Motors said in a release.

This service is being offered in Delhi-NCR Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, it said. The company added that following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle. "Our new 'electrifying subscription' offer is designed with an aim to make EVs (electric vehicles) even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens," said Pankaj Jhunja, head (mobility services) at Tata Motors.

He added that it is ideal for customers preferring 'usership' over ownership amid the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy. Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, this subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24x7 roadside assistance and free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery, Tata Motors said.

Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, it added.

