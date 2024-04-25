Left Menu

NDR Warehousing Unveils State-of-the-Art Rs 95 Crore Facility in Pune

NDR Warehousing opens a Rs 95 crore facility in Pune, leased to a tyre manufacturer. The 4 lakh square foot facility is part of NDR's expansion plan, with plans for 18 lakh square feet of additional industrial and warehousing space on 80 acres of land in Pune. The facility meets the growing demand for warehousing solutions in the region.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 12:51 IST
NDR Warehousing on Thursday inaugurated a facility in Pune at an investment of Rs 95 crore.

The facility is being leased out to an Indian multinational tyre manufacturer, NDR Warehousing said in a statement.

Spanning 4 lakh square feet, the new warehousing facility is a part of the company's expansion plan, with ongoing or planned acquisitions of over 80 acre in Pune, it said.

Within this 80 acre land, the company plans to develop an additional 18 lakh square feet for industrial and warehousing space, it added.

''The inauguration of this facility significantly strengthens our presence in the region. This facility addresses the growing demand for warehousing solutions in Pune,'' said Ramachandran Rajaram, Zonal Head (West), NDR Warehousing.

NDR owns and operates over 170 lakh square feet of warehousing space, with an additional 40 lakh square feet under construction.

