Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida to be developed as biggest hub in north India: UP CM

According to a statement issued here, Adityanath while presiding over a meeting of high level Empowered Committee of 'Invest UP', said Noida will be developed as the biggest hub in north India. He said out of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs  4.28 lakh crore,signed during the UP Investors Summit 2018, the MoUs worth Rs 2 lakh crore have already come on ground.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:11 IST
Noida to be developed as biggest hub in north India: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh's Noida will be developed as the biggest hub in north India, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said. Stating that the state has secured the second position in the country in 'Ease of Doing Business' , he said it has been an outcome of the sustained efforts of the state government during the last three years. He said the state has strived to develop infrastructure in terms of power, road, communication, transport, beside strong law and order to achieve the dream of one trillion economy status in India while contributing to the country's 5 trillion economy target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a statement issued here, Adityanath while presiding over a meeting of high level Empowered Committee of 'Invest UP', said Noida will be developed as the biggest hub in north India.

He said out of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs  4.28 lakh crore,signed during the UP Investors Summit 2018, the MoUs worth Rs 2 lakh crore have already come on ground. In addition to this, the UP government has received over 50 investment proposals worth over Rs 7,000 crore from the investors of about 10 countries, including Japan, the US, the UK, Canada, Germany and South Korea who want to shift their units from there to Uttar Pradesh.    He said Nivesh Mitra portal, which provides 146 services, has been quite successful with a track record of 98 per cent redressal of the problems of the investors and entrepreneurs.

The chief minister said that UP has a ready land bank of 20,000 acre on which industries can be set up. He said the government is coming out with a comprehensive land policy, besides formulating new Pharma Policy and Data Policy.       "Defence and aerospace, warehousing, data centres, electrical vehicles and pharma sector are some of the emerging investment centres in the state. The government's ambitious project of Defence Corridor has promised an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the next two years and offers a good investment opportunity," he said, adding that the revised MSME policy and start up policy has already given impetus to the growth potential of the state.    He said the traditional areas like electronics, IT, food processing, dairy, textiles, tourism and films are still the fancied investment destination while solar power, bio-fuel and civil aviation are joining these as potential investment hubs. The chief minister pointed out that UP, which contributes 8 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product, with a population of 24 crore is a big market in itself.        Talking about infrastructure development, he said the state is going to have a huge network of expressways, which will criss-cross the entire country.

A 340-km-long Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur, 290-kms long Bundelkhand Expressway linking Chitrakoot to Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 90-km Gorakhpur link Expressway and 170-km Prayagraj link Expressway will be there in the state soon, the chief minister said. "Not only this, the state government has also decided to construct a 600-km-long Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to National Capital Region through Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj and Meerut. This is going to be the longest Expressway of the country," he added.     As another landmark in the infrastructure, the proposed Jewar international airport in Noida will be the biggest in north India. Besides, the Kushinagar airport is also coming up which will cater to eastern Uttar Pradesh a great deal, Adityanath said.

Besides ministers and senior officers, the representatives of the industry who took part in the meeting included Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI, Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII, Northern Region, D K Agarwal, President, PHDCCI,  Pankaj Kumar, President, IIA, Sharad Kumar Sarraf, Trade Promotion Council of India, Shri Mohit Singh, Chairman, Trade Promotion Council of India and  Baldev Bhai Prajapati, President, Laghu Udyog Bharti..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...

Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers

Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than 2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.Britain-based HSBC Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020