Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio announces new post-paid plus plans starting Rs 399

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a post-paid plus scheme to provide enhanced services across connectivity, entertainment and experience for its users.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:36 IST
Jio announces new post-paid plus plans starting Rs 399
Jio post-paid plus will be available from September 24 in Jio Stores. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a post-paid plus scheme to provide enhanced services across connectivity, entertainment and experience for its users. Starting at the price of Rs 399, the Jio post-paid plus will provide a slew of services and data rollover upto 500 GB as well as free international calls to the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

The pack charges are: Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. All these packs come with individual offers and data limit according to the users' requirement. All these packs provide unlimited voice and video calls as well as a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said there cannot be a more opportune time to introduce Jio post-paid plus. "After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the pre-paid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the post-paid category." Ambani said Jio post-paid plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every post-paid customer.

It accounts for the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience. "We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it," he said.

Jio post-paid plus will be available from September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery, which is free along with the activation. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Police raids house of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide in Lucknow

The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official saidOnce the action is over, we will share details about it, Additional ...

Broader global rebalancing incomplete without re-emergence of Africa: India

Any broader global rebalancing is incomplete without the genuine re-emergence of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he outlined Indias strong commitment in supporting the continent in its development journey. ...

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020