Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor makers urge Bengal CM not to alter tax structure

"The industry fears that this policy will create undue disruptions and even possible job losses just before the peak puja time," he said. Giri said there are "some serious gaps in the proposed new tax structure which the government is mulling".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:21 IST
Liquor makers urge Bengal CM not to alter tax structure

Manufacturers of alcoholic beverages have urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to alter the existing structure of tax on liquor before the festive seasons as it will hit the market. In a joint representation to the chief minister, two major liquor makers' associations -- Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) -- have said if the current tax structure is changed before pujas, it would prove "counterproductive" for both the government and the industry.

The state government had imposed a 30 per cent sales tax on liquor causing "a deep slide in sales and thus hurting the government exchequer", they said. They also said the state had already seen a decline in volumes in July and August, adding that any move to raise the MRPs of the bottles could lead to a revenue shortfall to the state government.

CIABC director-general Vinod Giri had said a policy proposed by the West Bengal Excise Department on August 19, 2020 has created great concern amongst companies. "The industry fears that this policy will create undue disruptions and even possible job losses just before the peak puja time," he said.

Giri said there are "some serious gaps in the proposed new tax structure which the government is mulling". He urged the government to keep the existing rates valid for 12 months and also bring parity in pricing with other states.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...

U'khand CM inaugurates city forest in Jhajhra

A city forest showcasing Uttarakhands unique flora and fauna was inaugurated at Jhajhra near here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat. &#160; &#160; &#160; Developed as a nature educati...

Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 203-cr worth Dubai assets of Iqbal Mirchi's family

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached Dubai-based assets worth over Rs 203 crore of late gangster Iqbal Mirchis family in connection with a money laundering case. The attached assets include 15 commercial and residenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020