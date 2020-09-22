Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manage a medical emergency with an online personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

When you face a medical emergency, there is a possibility that you will need quick access to financing.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:26 IST
Manage a medical emergency with an online personal loan from Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you face a medical emergency, there is a possibility that you will need quick access to financing. Time is of the essence, and while medical insurance is bound to cover most expenses, a personal loan can be a handy tool to have access to.

A personal loan, as you may already be aware of, is an unsecured loan that is easy to avail of and comes with a number of convenient repayment options. Not only can you get one with relative ease, but it can help you manage your emergency without having to dip into your savings or investments. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers online personal loans that can be used to finance a medical emergency or any other unplanned expense.

How to get a personal loan to manage your medical emergency With Bajaj Finserv, you can apply online and avail of a medical emergency loan in just four simple steps. Read on to know what these steps are:

Step 1: Check if you meet the eligibility criteria The first step before you start on the paperwork for any personal loan is to see if you meet your NBFC's eligibility criteria. The criteria is a list of parameters that assures the lender of your creditworthiness. Bajaj Finserv has a very basic set of parameters that it considers, mainly:

- You must be an Indian citizen residing in the country- Your credit score should be 750 or higher- You should have a steady source of income- You should be between 25 and 57 years of age. Step 2. Learn about the different features of the Personal Loan

Personal loans today are offered with several accompanying features - they are unsecured loans; approval is usually instant and some even offer disbursal in minutes. You can apply for these online and repay over flexible tenures. Understand all the features on offer and take an informed decision. For instance, Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans come with the following cool features:

* 2-click application process: Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv only need to submit their name and contact number to check their pre-approved loan offer. From here, you can select the amount you want to borrow from the approved amount and get the money. * High loan amount: You can get sizeable funds with our personal loan, which can cover almost all aspects of treatment and expenses without straining your savings.

* Long tenures for loan repayment: Bajaj Finservoffers customers convenient repayment tenures. You can use the online EMI calculator to plan your EMIs better. Step 3. Read about fine print and the terms of your personal loan

If you are an existing customer and you meet the personal loan eligibility parameters, you can get the funds you need without having to submit your income proof. But while you do, it is important that you that you read about the terms and conditions that define your loan. Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans are completely transparent - what you see is what you get. Learn about the fees, charges and other details during the application process. Step 4: Get your personal loan

If you are a new customer or an existing one, you can get a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv to finance your emergency by availing it online. Visit the NBFC's website and share your details. Once your loan application is completed successfully, you can get the funds in your account within as little as 24 hours. Additionally, the disbursal of funds is 100 per cent online. So, whether you have an insurance cover to meet your needs or not, you can count on a personal to meet your planned and unplanned medical expenses with ease.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CBI, ED seeks early hearing in 2G scam case, say substantial judicial time consumed

The CBI and ED Tuesday said substantial judicial time of the Delhi High Court was consumed in hearing arguments in the 2G spectrum allocation case appeals challenging the acquittals of former telecom minister A Raja and others and it should...

SC restrains Shapoorji group, Mistry from pledging or transferring Tata Sons shares

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained till October 28 Shapoorji Pallonji SP Group and Cyrus Mistry as also his investment firm from pledging or transferring their shares of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde al...

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic ...

In major reshuffle, 34 Haryana police officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Tuesday transferred 25 IPS and nine HPS officers from one place to another in the state with immediate effect, an official statement said here. The transferred officers include superintendents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020