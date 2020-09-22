Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt nominates Sanjeev Kaushik on board of NABARD

The government has nominated additional secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Kaushik, as director on the board of apex agriculture financial institution NABARD. He replaces Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda. The central government nominates Sanjeev Kaushik, additional secretary under the Department of Financial Services, as a director on the board of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) with an immidiate effect, a government notification dated September 21 said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:19 IST
Govt nominates Sanjeev Kaushik on board of NABARD

The government has nominated additional secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Kaushik, as director on the board of apex agriculture financial institution NABARD. He replaces Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda.

The central government nominates Sanjeev Kaushik, additional secretary under the Department of Financial Services, as a director on the board of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) with an immidiate effect, a government notification dated September 21 said. Besides NABARD, he is government nominee director on the board of Chennai-based Indian Bank.

Kaushik, a 1992-batch IAS officer, in his previous stint in the Government of India served as director for capital market division of the finance ministry. He also served as CEO of Industrial Finance Company of India (IFCI) and as deputy managing director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL)..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro defends environmental record in speech to U.N.

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro rejected international criticism of his governments environmental policies in a pre-recorded speech to a remote session opening the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.Bolsonaro also defended his hand...

Central Vista redevelopment project could become fulcrum of economic revival: Puri

The Central Vista redevelopment project would generate large-scale direct and indirect employment which could become an important fulcrum of economic revival, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The redevelopment pr...

'World Solar Bank aims to infuse USD 10 bn in solar projects in ISA member countries'

The World Solar Bank aims to infuse USD 10 billion in solar energy projects in countries which are members of the International Solar Alliance ISA, a senior official said on Tuesday. Participating in a webinar organised by the India Energ...

India stresses on data sovereignty, economic reforms at G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasized on the role of small traders, Indias data sovereignty and economic reforms while speaking at the virtual G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet. The third meeting of the G2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020