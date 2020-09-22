Govt nominates Sanjeev Kaushik on board of NABARD

The government has nominated additional secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Kaushik, as director on the board of apex agriculture financial institution NABARD. He replaces Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda.

The central government nominates Sanjeev Kaushik, additional secretary under the Department of Financial Services, as a director on the board of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) with an immidiate effect, a government notification dated September 21 said. Besides NABARD, he is government nominee director on the board of Chennai-based Indian Bank.

Kaushik, a 1992-batch IAS officer, in his previous stint in the Government of India served as director for capital market division of the finance ministry. He also served as CEO of Industrial Finance Company of India (IFCI) and as deputy managing director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL)..