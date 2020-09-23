Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Amazon boost, despite worries over economy

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in the passage of new fiscal stimulus by Congress dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon.com Inc jumped 5.0% after Bernstein upgraded the stock to "outperform," saying the company will continue to receive a boost from premium subscribers and third-party merchants even once the pandemic is contained.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:26 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Amazon boost, despite worries over economy

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in the passage of new fiscal stimulus by Congress dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon.com Inc jumped 5.0% after Bernstein upgraded the stock to "outperform," saying the company will continue to receive a boost from premium subscribers and third-party merchants even once the pandemic is contained. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc, which together have fueled Wall Street's rally since the coronavirus-driven crash in March, rose between 0.3% and 2%.

"The market is looking for some stability. Once again investors and traders are going to look to names that had gotten unduly beaten up," said Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in Jupiter, Florida. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, led by real estate and consumer discretionary .

U.S. stocks extended a three-week losing streak on Monday as fears of a new round of lockdowns in Europe and the stalemate in Congress over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill dented hopes of a swift economic recovery. The benchmark S&P 500 on Monday closed almost 9% below the record high hit Sept. 2, putting it a little more than a percentage point away from sliding into correction territory.

Investors are now bracing for an extended period of market volatility on concerns over growing political uncertainty in Washington that have been sharpened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "All the political energies are going to be directed towards the next Supreme Court nomination. I don't see them paying attention to that and pushing stimulus through at the same time," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday told a congressional panel that the economy had shown "marked improvement" since the coronavirus pandemic drove it into recession, but the path ahead remains uncertain and the U.S. central bank will do more if needed. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also warned that the economy risks a longer, slower recovery, if not another outright recession, if Congress fails to pass a fiscal package.

At 2:29 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.96 points, or 0.28%, to 27,224.66, the S&P 500 gained 23.8 points, or 0.73%, to 3,304.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 131.88 points, or 1.22%, to 10,910.68. Tesla Inc fell 4.3% after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned about the difficulties of speeding up production as an expert cautioned that the electric carmaker's increased reliance on large-scale aluminum parts could bring new manufacturing challenges.

Oracle Corp shed 1.0% on a report by a state-backed Chinese newspaper that Beijing was unlikely to approve a proposed deal by the software maker and Walmart for ByteDance's TikTok. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.14-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 48 new lows.

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the citys youngest homicide victim this year, police said. Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three other adults whe...

UK PM Johnson: We need new COVID-19 restrictions, but economy can keep moving

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had to take action to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that the economy could continue to move forward despite new restrictions.We must take action now... this way we can keep people i...

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points among likely voters in Michigan, while the two were even in North Carolina, according to ReutersIpsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.ReutersIps...

Vietnam jails 20 on terrorism charges over police station blast

Hanoi Vietnam, September 23 ANISputnik A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday sentenced 20 people to various prison terms on terrorism-related charges for their involvement in a police station bombing in 2018, media reported. According to V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020