PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 23
- UK fintech TransferWise doubled profits in the last financial year and said it had continued to grow in 2020 despite the "volatility" brought by the coronavirus pandemic. - Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as the country's largest lender strives to return to profitability.Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 05:52 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK insurers to be blocked from favouring new customers https://on.ft.com/2EsM7c0 - Private equity group Lone Star pulls out of £6.5bn race for Asda https://on.ft.com/2EnxGWu
- TransferWise doubles profits despite 'volatility’' from pandemic https://on.ft.com/3hUPFBl - Deutsche Bank plans to close 1 in 5 branches in Germany https://on.ft.com/32RXe7C
Overview - The Financial Conduct Authority is trying to ban insurance companies from charging existing customers more than new ones for motor and home cover.
- US-based private equity firm Lone Star has pulled out of the race to buy British supermarket Asda. - UK fintech TransferWise doubled profits in the last financial year and said it had continued to grow in 2020 despite the "volatility" brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as the country's largest lender strives to return to profitability. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
ALSO READ
News Summary Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298; India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month and more
People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation
Missing Belarusian protest leader detained trying to enter Ukraine - border service
Brexit poker begins: UK ramps up no-deal preparations
UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stall