Rugby-Australian rugby finances hit again with loss of key sponsor

Rugby Australia's brittle finances suffered a huge blow on Wednesday with major sponsor Qantas announcing they will end their 30-year association at the end of this year. The Australian airline has been seeking significant cost savings across the board as it battles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and said it had reviewed five key sports sponsorships.

"While we're dealing with this crisis and its aftermath, the cash cost of our sponsorships has to be zero," Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement on Wednesday. Rugby Australia's interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said it was a "disappointing" decision but that his organisation accepted it given the financial stress the airline industry is facing.