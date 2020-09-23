The Mooncloud Events: The pulse of events and wedding industry

Left Menu
Wedding season is around the corner. Here is your chance to get the best advice & consultancy for your wedding, if your wedding is scheduled to happen in late 2020 or in early 2021.

23-09-2020
The Mooncloud Events. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wedding season is around the corner. Here is your chance to get the best advice & consultancy for your wedding, if your wedding is scheduled to happen in late 2020 or in early 2021. The Indian Wedding industry is worth USD 40 - USD 50 billion and the second largest wedding market which grows 30 per cent annually but due to this pandemic wedding industry has adversely affected. "Weddings got postponed, Events got cancelled" But now the world is unlocking the wedding industry.

Here come The Mooncloud Events which is a boutique event and wedding planning company & providing other services such as Celebrity Management. Currently, they are managing several Bollywood & Pollywood celebrities. They have managed the weddings of several business tycoons and their family function & organizes cruise weddings as well as different destination weddings in India as well as abroad.

The Mooncloud Events is started by two young entrepreneurs Megha Attri & Mayank Khera, they are also known as "Modern age Wedding Planner". This wedding season they have created personalized offers and packages to help all the soon-to-be couples to organize the wedding of their dream with utmost safety & uniqueness. They believe in setting trends whether it is about organizing an out-of-the-box sangeet theme or an exotic destination wedding. They will help you to hunt the dream venue for your wedding to organize a great after-party.

"From Quirky Photobooths, gif, 3D mapping for a stage backdrop and sit- down family dinners no stone will be left unturned to make our client's experience unique & elegant," said Megha Attri, Founder of The Mooncloud Events. "We are putting our professional hat on to keep you safer and relax on the biggest day of your life & we believe in creating an unforgettable experience not just only for our clients but also for each and every person who is involved in their celebration," said Mayank Khera, Co-founder of The Mooncloud Events.

Whether it's an anniversary or pre-wedding Haldi function, they believe in creativity & creativity is the essence of their company. They have also added that they are getting bookings for 2021 as well and believe that 2021 is going to be the year of weddings as most of the weddings have been postponed to 2021 & the wedding industry will soon bounce back.

"The Mooncloud Events works on commitment & uniqueness and we value our client's happiness more than anything else in this world & client's celebration is our responsibility." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

