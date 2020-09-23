Sushant University collaborates with Harvard Business School Online

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sushant University, a top-notch education institution situated in the heart of Gurugram, collaborates with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students. Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global exposure to the students and opportunities to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy.

Students already enrolled in flagship programs and courses at Sushant University such as Sushant School of Art and Architecture, Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School, Sushant School of Business, School of Engineering and Technology, will now have an added advantage to enhance their calibres with the global association. The collaboration with Harvard Business School Online reflects international unison in these unprecedented times and is further offering different programs such as Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship Essentials, Disruptive Strategy, Negotiation Mastery, Economics for Managers, Alternative Investments, and others.

These programs will further be integrated with the regular courses of Sushant University such as MBA, B Tech, Architecture, Design, and others. Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. The online certificate and credential programs are offered via HBS Online's innovative online platform and are designed to bring the Harvard Business School classroom experience to life.

The HBS Online courses put participants at the centre of the learning experience. The learning model is built around three key characteristics: active, case-based, and social learning. All HBS Online courses are led by industry experts and international faculty and align smoothly with global standards of excellence. Sushant University takes pride in launching specialized programs for business-enthusiasts as a part of the collaboration.

Enhancing the learning curve of the students and enabling them to hone their skills, the collaboration will help them learn from the best global professors along with allowing them to network with the best minds across the globe. Sushant University has curated a gamut of programs for its students, alumni, and faculty and is further supporting their educational aspirations by providing them with scholarships and financial aid programs.

Funding aid will help students & alumni to enroll for their desired business courses without having to miss out on the opportunities due to monetary constraints. Encouraging students who have multi-disciplinary skills and motivating them to upgrade themselves while getting additional support from global peer learning groups, Sushant University is preparing them to become industry-ready professionals.

"We are focusing on the collective growth and success of our students, alumni, and faculty. By introducing international courses and programs in association with Harvard Business School Online, we are not only changing the traditional approach of teaching and educating people but also increasing the global opportunities that lie ahead. The current times are tough but we know how to adapt and transform a crisis into an opportunity for us to mutually succeed," said Dr DNS Kumar, Vice-chancellor, Sushant University on the collaboration. The focus of Harvard Business School Online courses is to enhance student's proficiency and skill-set in various verticals. The aim here is to share international standard content with the students which will not only prepare them for the future and open an array of career paths for them but also ensure that they will receive quality lessons and content that is needed in order to be successful in the ever-growing professional world.

The HBS Online collaboration will help Sushant University participants to engage in real-world learning with a global community of peers.