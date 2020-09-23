Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food delivery sector showing stronger signs of recovery: Zomato

The key insight is that the food delivery sector has recovered and even grown beyond pre-COVID levels in a number of large pockets of the country, led by some of the most affluent residential areas in the country, Goyal said in a blogpost. Delhi and Mumbai are nearing full recovery at around 95 per cent of the pre-COVID levels, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:24 IST
Food delivery sector showing stronger signs of recovery: Zomato

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The food delivery segment in India has shown stronger signs of recovery with the overall sector clocking over 85 per cent of the pre-COVID gross merchandise value (GMV), Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday. The key insight is that the food delivery sector has recovered and even grown beyond pre-COVID levels in a number of large pockets of the country, led by some of the most affluent residential areas in the country, Goyal said in a blogpost.

Delhi and Mumbai are nearing full recovery at around 95 per cent of the pre-COVID levels, he added. Metros such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are at around 80 per cent of pre-COVID sales.

Some cities such as Kolkata, Patna, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, and Siliguri have recovered completely and have exceeded pre-COVID levels, he said. "Within most cities, the affluent parts of the city are driving this recovery," Goyal said.

Customers are now relying on food delivery even more than usual when a city goes under a lockdown. Some cities such as Kolkata see more customers ordering online when the city is more or less shut, but restaurants are open, he added. "With the ongoing IPL season and the subsequent festival season, we expect food delivery in both metros and smaller cities to make a full recovery soon – and resume growing over pre-COVID levels," Goyal said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector

India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to provide information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nations education sector, the Indian embassy here said. Indian Ambassador t...

DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.65 cr, arrests two men in West Bengal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized nearly five kg gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from two men at Siliguri in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. Both the accused, who are natives of Bihars Arra...

COVID-19 positive woman ends life in Shimla hospital; magisterial probe ordered

A 54-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus last week allegedly killed herself at a government hospital in Himachal Pradeshs capital Shimla early Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, her family members alleged that neglectful ...

Storm heads to Tokyo area, residents urged to prepare early

A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean is slowly approaching the Tokyo region Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to take precautions early from expected heavy rain and gusts. Tropical Storm Dolphin headed north over waters south o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020