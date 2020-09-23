CMA CGM adds 23,000 TEU LNG-powered container vessel to its fleet

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Wednesday said it has added 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel to its fleet. The liquefied natural gas-powered vessel has been named after the company's founder Jacques Saade, it said.

"The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE has joined CMA CGM Group's fleet, thus becoming the largest LNG-powered container ship in the world," the company said in a statement. Its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Saade said the vessel has been enhanced with the latest technologies and is the result of seven years of research and development. "While guaranteeing the safety of our crew, it preserves air quality and will be part of our fight against global warming." He added that it significantly improves the environmental footprint of carried goods. "We have taken a big step forward. We need to go further to build transport that is even more respectful of the environment."