Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd. Announces Restructuring of its Senior Management Roles

Appoints Vikash Tripathi as Chief Business Officer, Vishnu Bhagwan as Chief Operating Officer and Col DB Tingre (Retd) as VP Defence Relations and Growth Units for udChalo Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, a top Online Travel portal for Indian Defence Personnel recently announced that its Vice President Marketing, Vikash Tripathi has been appointed as Chief Business Officer while Vice President Operations & Technology, Vishnu Bhagwan has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Col DB Tingre (Retd) who previously managed Defence Relations and Direct Sales will now take on his new role with the Innovation team of udChalo to explore new market and product opportunities for the organisation, working alongside Co-founder and Director, Ravi Kumar. Both Vikash and Vishnu will continue to report to Varun Jain, Co-founder, Director and CEO Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd. The decision to progress with restructuring within the organisation came in wake of the current market and business dynamics which require strategic planning and operations to enable further growth and expansion of the business. Vikash Tripathi, Vishnu Bhagwan and Col DB Tingre (Retd) will be taking on responsibility of their new roles with immediate effect.

Vikash in his new role, will take on responsibility for the Organization’s business function driving the Marketing and Sales for current and new businesses across all channels. Marketing, Vendor Management, Booking Offices and Online Website/App sales growth will now come under Vikash's leadership. In his new role, Vishnu Bhagwan will be responsible for ensuring the alignment and prioritization of business excellence and organizational operational capability building for all the business functions. Along with the Technology and Operations Team, the business enabler functions of Human Resources and Administration will report to Vishnu Bhagwan.

Col Tinge in his new role will work alongside Ravi Kumar with the Innovation team of udChalo to find new market and product opportunities for the organization. “Both Vikash and Vishnu are seasoned and trusted leaders who have consistently delivered results. They are uniquely qualified to drive strategic priorities of the organisation while Col Tingre is a well-connected Veteran who brings in immense experience and knowledge with his Defence Background,” said Varun Jain, Co-founder, Director and CEO.

He further added, "I wish them the very best in their new roles and have tremendous confidence in their ability to align, drive and add value to the existing practices, keeping in line with udChalo’s overall Mission and Vision." udChalo’s, aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for the soldiers to access consumer products and services. About udChalo udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited is an Online Travel portal for Defence personnel. The company was founded in 2012 by Army Institute of Technology graduates, Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their Dependents to travel with utmost ease and convenience.

udChalo is registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA. It operates in the areas of travel for Defence personnel through the Website www.udchalo.com, App platform and 70 plus Offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel, Veterans and their Dependants. In order to honour our brave men for their hard work, dedication and sacrifices they make to safeguard our nation, udChalo has partnered with major airlines including Indigo Airlines, Air India, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara, TruJet and Go Air to offer special fares to the Indian Armed Forces Community.

Besides offering the convenience of air travel, the company has also introduced hotels, taxis, buses, trains and Tax filing as additional service offerings to its customers and is in the process of integrating additional services into its portfolio. udChalo’s booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces community. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, the company stands true to its motto ‘Service for Services’. The company has been awarded the SIDBI ET MSE Awards 2019 for the Best Employment Generating MSE in the Small-Services segment, the Entrepreneur India Award for the ‘Travel startup of the year 2019’ and has been recognized by Silicon India as one of the Top 10 OTA’s (Online travel Agency) with a difference that it focuses on booking exclusive fares for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary forces, Ex-servicemen and their Dependents.

Now everyone can avail udChalo Services including flights, hotels and tax filing at affordable costs coupled with reliable customer service. Image: Vikash Tripathi - Chief Business Officer, udChalo; Col DB Tingre (Retd) - VP Defence Relations and Growth Units, udChalo and Vishnu Bhagwan - Chief Operating Officer, udChalo PWR PWR