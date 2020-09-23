Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO crosses the 50 million app downloads mark globally; strengthens commitment to seamless customer experience as India unlocks

OYO, the world's leading hospitality chain crossed the 50 million app downloads mark today, with India leading with the most downloads followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, the USA, and Brazil.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:13 IST
OYO crosses the 50 million app downloads mark globally; strengthens commitment to seamless customer experience as India unlocks
OYO. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO, the world's leading hospitality chain crossed the 50 million app downloads mark today, with India leading with the most downloads followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, the USA, and Brazil. OYO came into existence in 2013 and has now become a truly Indian brand that put itself on the global map.

* Launched Sanitised Stays initiative in partnership with Unilever to ensure customer and employee safety with minimal touch policies, digital check-ins, check-outs, payments, and a higher standard of hygiene at OYO properties * Introduced Yo! Help, OYO's real-time 24*7 chat assistant right from the post-booking to post-checkout or cancellation phases

Here is some more interesting trivia on OYO's app downloads milestone: * In 2020, on average, the company witnessed 32 app installs per minute

* Across India, the top five cities with the most downloads include New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad * The app data reveals that Delhi ranked as the city with the most active consumer base in India

* This year, January saw the most downloads globally, indicating traveller's aspirations for the holiday season, prior to the pandemic * The OYO app is available in 9 languages across the world, including English, Hindi, Portuguese, Spanish, Bahasa, Arabic, Japanese, and Vietnamese.

"We, at OYO, truly believe that the pandemic has transformed us for the better, as it forced us to think ahead of time, re-tool and introduce several initiatives to cope with the new normal. We have directed our efforts in continuously innovating ways to ensure the best customer experiences, be it rolling out Yo! Help, our realtime assistant, or partnering with Unilever to enhance our Sanitised Stays initiative," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India & South Asia, OYO, while commenting on the milestone. "There couldn't have been a better time for us to have hit the 50 million app downloads mark this year. We're thrilled and humbled at the same time. Since Unlock 3.0, OYO has managed to reach 30% of the pre-COVID occupancy levels with bookings led by millennials and small and mid-sized businesses across 20+ states and UTs. This is a positive sign showcasing consumer intent to travel again. It is also a testament to OYO's resilience, ability to adapt, and most importantly, our strengthening consumer confidence. We stand ready to welcome everyone who is looking for quality accommodation at affordable prices, making it accessible to one and all. In the past six years and especially this year, we've worked across the length and breadth of the product to ensure that we become a truly customer-obsessed organisation that cares about delivering the best experiences to our guests every step of the way."

OYO rolled out several initiatives to ensure the health and safety of its guests with the introduction of Sanitised Stays, thereby implementing minimal touch policies, enabling digital payments, contactless check-ins, and check-outs. OYO also joined forces with Unilever, the global consumer goods company, to further enhance its sanitisation efforts across OYO's properties. Unilever's R&D team is also working with OYO to co-create Standard Operating Procedures for cleaning to maximise the positive effects of its products. OYO properties where these operating procedures are used will display a tag on booking pages to show Unilever products have been used in cleaning services. This global partnership began in India and is scheduled to go live across Indonesia, Vietnam, the US, LATAM, and Europe.

Recently, understanding that during such times, when the world is adapting to newer ways of living alongside the virus, through digital and tech-based solutions, OYO launched Yo! Help, a 24*7 real-time chat assistant for guests with a valid booking across its hotels and homes globally. Through this technology, the hospitality chain is set to enable seamless experiences throughout the consumer journey, right from the post-booking to post-checkout or cancellation phases. Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world's leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Tenet' continues UK, Ireland box-office sway as 'After We Collided' gains

Christopher Nolans Tenet has remained in pole position at the UK and Ireland box-office, collecting UKP 796,309 USD 1,011,097 from 616 locations in its fourth weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore. According to Variety, the Warn...

Zimbabwe cricket team given go-ahead to tour Pakistan

Zimbabwes cricket team has been given permission by its government to go ahead with a limited-overs tour of Pakistan next month. The team needed approval from the governments Sports and Recreation Commission because of the coronavirus pande...

Coca-Cola India Initiates Provision of Safe Drinking Water in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Benefitting 20,000 Lives

Telangana, Hyderabad, India Business Wire India With a focus on providing safe and clean drinking water for communities, Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Jaldhara Foundation and WaterHealth India initiated sev...

Andhra Pradesh intelligence department conducts police dog test

The Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh police held the annual inspection of police dogs in Krishna district. The performances of seven police dogs were assessed by intelligence dog squad Inspector Srinivas Rao at Machilipatnam police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020