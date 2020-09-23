Kool-ex, IndoSpace join hands to set up temperature-controlled pharma distribution centres

Kool-ex Warehousing, a pharma cold chain logistics service provider, on Wednesday said it has tied up with industrial and logistics real estate developer IndoSpace to build customised temperature-controlled pharma distribution centres. The partnership with IndoSpace will help build good distribution practice (GDP) and good warehousing practice (GWP)-compliant pharma distribution centres across the country and thus help the company venture into pharma warehousing, Kool-ex said in a statement.

Under the partnership, Kool-ex and IndoSpace will jointly design and set up three warehouses in the first phase by 2021 in proximity to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. "Kool-ex has plans to set up 10-11 warehouses by 2023 making it the largest pharma storage footprint in the country," the company said.

Kool-ex Warehousing Director Rahul Agarwal said, "Our focus continues on offering high-quality integrated solutions as well as flexibility in adapting to pharma industry's specific requirements with a pay-per-use model." He added that there is a huge opportunity to consolidate and optimise distribution network to reduce logistics costs. Kool-ex also said it is set to offer complete pharma passive packaging solutions in partnership with cold chain solutions provider TESSOL, to design and supply passive cooling boxes for movement of sensitive time-bound and temperature-controlled items, such as vaccines and insulins.